Over the last couple of years, Dan Orlovsky has become one of the best football analysts in the game. He currently works for ESPN and has been appearing on all of the morning shows such as Get Up! and First Take. With his solid analysis in mind, it should come as no surprise that the higher-ups at ESPN would want him to be a main fixture on their Monday Night Football broadcasts.

Last night, Orlovsky did just that as he was helping to call the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans. Prior to the game, Orlovsky had himself a truly hilarious blunder as he began a sentence, stopped, faked a sneeze, and then farted before continuing on with his thought. The entire sequence was caught by his microphone, and the clip eventually went viral on Twitter.

This is embarrassing for anyone, but it is particularly bad when millions of people are watching you on TV. With that being said, Orlovsky took it all in stride as he took to Twitter with a cheeky message, saying "Shoulda never tried to blue cheese…"

Hopefully, for Orlovsky, he gets multiple more chances to showcase his broadcasting talent on Monday nights. He knows his stuff and he is one of the best NFL analysts out there right now.