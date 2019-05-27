For those who value the creative process, a glimpse into the writer's room is often appreciated. Today, Rick And Morty co-creator Dan Harmon has provided insight into the madness that is a Rick And Morty pre-production writing session, in which Post-Its, so many Post-Its, are strewn across a table. Given that the upcoming fourth season is set to arrive later this year, with a potential Kanye West (and Daniel Radcliffe) themed-episode, it's no wonder the imagination has been working overdrive.

Among the highlighted episode ideas, many of which will potentially remain on the cutting room floor, are as follows:

Wesley Sniper, Plant of Hodags, Furniture Zoo, Detachable Fingers, Woman Made Of Fish, Voltron But With Vegetables, The Thing But With Women, Rick's Day Care, Library Zoo, Jerry Gets Into Twitter Feud + Wins Now Someone Is Trying To Kill Him, Jerry Gets A Pinecone In His Butt, Bark-Nado, The People's (Basketball) Court, Morty Buys A Boat, Jerry Makes A Log Cabin w/ Hair, Artificial Person w/ Real Leg, Planet Powered By Chips And Salsa, Anal Beads, When-Wolf, Planet Of No Stop Signs, Trench Coat Made Of Dreams, Maximum Overdrive But With Grass, and what may very well be the Winner, Rick Discovers The 11th Commandment.

Looking forward to the new season of Rick And Morty this November? Sound off, and observe the madness below.