After Pete Davidson revealed during his Netflix comedy special, Alive From New York, that he was "forced" to apologize to politician Dan Crenshaw for mocking him on Saturday Night Live, the Texas congressman has insisted that Pete just "can't stop thinking about" him. Pete acknowledged the incident during his special, explaining that he "made fun of this guy with an eye patch and then, like, I kind of got forced to apologize." The apology took place on the Weekend Update segment of SNL, in which Pete brought Crenshaw out in order to say sorry to him face to face. During the Netflix special, Pete also noted that the whole ordeal unintentionally made the lawmaker more famous. Crenshaw has since been made aware that Pete regrets making the apology and that he never really wanted to do it in the first place.

During an appearance on "Fox & Friends," Crenshaw was asked by host Brian Kilmeade about Pete's comments in the special. "I can't get out of Pete Davidson's head. He's been thinking about me a lot for the last year. I'm not sure his jokes always land, but it is what it is."

"It's a little sad," the Republican lawmaker went on to say about the situation. "We had a really good moment, you know, at that time in 2018. America liked it. The left and right liked it. So, you know, we don't really want to ruin that." During the apology segment on SNL, Pete and Crenshaw paid tribute to Pete's late father, a firefighter who died in 9/11. "The Pete Davidson I remember," Crenshaw continues, "he went out to buy some cigarettes while we were rehearsing and he came back because he had found this lighter that said 'Never Forget' on it and he gave that to me as a gesture. He said this was kind of cool that this happened to come up as he was buying cigarettes."

"I think he meant well at the time," he concluded. "You can never tell with comedians. Who knows how much he had to drink beforehand. I don't know, we don't have to take it too seriously...To be fair, if we took everything that comedians said on a Netflix special seriously, man our country would be in a world of hurt," he noted. "I would like to remember the guy that I saw in person and hung out with that night."