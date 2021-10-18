Lions head coach Dan Campbell called out his starting quarterback, Jared Goff, after the team's sixth straight loss, Sunday. Campbell says he needs Goff and others on the team to "step up more" moving forward.

"I will say this," Campbell said, after the Lions' 34-11 loss to the Bengals. "I feel like he has to step up more than he has and I think he needs to help us, just like everybody else. He's gonna need to put a little bit of weight on his shoulders here and it's time to step up, make some throws and do some things, but he needs help."



Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

Goff played particularly poorly in the first half of the loss, tossing for just 38 yards. He went on to finish with 202 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception.

"I feel their frustration," Goff said, regarding fans' disappointment. "These fans here deserve a lot better than what we've been giving them. It's our job to do that and there's frustrated people everywhere right now."

As for whether the Lions will consider benching Goff, Campbell said that it's not something they're considering as of yet: "No. Now, that doesn't mean that something won't ever come up. I'm gonna look at everything, but, look, this was a collective effort offensively. You can't blame one person there. I know maybe you think it's easy to just throw it out and for me to blame it on myself, but look, they heard plenty from me in there, but the bottom line that's the truth. I didn't help them prepare for this game properly or help our coaches help them prepare properly."

[Via]