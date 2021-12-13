Damson Idris has responded after Hollywood legend Denzel Washington admitted that he had no idea who Idris was during a recent interview.

On the red carpet for his new film, A Journal for Jordan, Two Bees TV asked Washington about the comparisons between himself and Idris as well as Idris' open admiration for Washington.

“Who are you talking about?” responded Denzel Washington. “I don’t know who that is… What show? Snowfall? No disrespect, Damson, no disrespect.”



Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Idris is best-known for his performance on FX's Snowfall as well as Netflix's Outside the Wire.

“Call me Dancin Address from now on. I won’t answer to anything else," Idris joked on Twitter after the clip of Washington went viral.

Idris has credited Washington has a major inspiration in his decision to pursue acting as a career. In 2017, he told Interview magazine that "[Denzel is] phenomenal. I didn't know I wanted to be an actor, but once it found me I looked at whom people were saying were great. I looked at who I wanted to be like. Not just in acting, but in their personal life as well. Being a well-rounded person, a fine example of good taste and prestige and class, that's what I really chased, so he was the person that did it for me."

