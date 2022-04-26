Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship.

The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.

The two eloped in Las Vegas when Kim Kardashian was just 19 years old, less than a year after meeting each other. Damon tells Vlad TV that the two decided to elope because Kim "wasn't talking to her parents at the time," claiming that it was just "young love." However, after four years of marriage, they called it quits.

Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images

Damon also spoke about Kim's claims of being high on ecstasy while the two were getting married, as she said during an episode of her family's reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. "I did ecstasy once and I got married," Kim said to Scott Disick and her younger sister Kendall Jenner, referencing her marriage with Thomas. "I didn't know what ecstasy was; that's her," Damon said in response.

"I think it's irresponsible for her to kind of mention that in a joking way, because the media, when you're one of the biggest stars in the world, they pick that up and they attach that to the black man." Damon continued, "That's a young white kid drug back in 99. Black people didn't know what that was. So, let's be clear. That ain't got nothing to do with me."

He added that he felt it was "unfair" of Kim to make that kind of statement in the first place, "I think it’s unfair to make those kind of blanket statements because we have kids now, you know? I have children. My kid goes to the same school her kid goes to. So imagine him when he has to deal with that at school."

