The first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s highly-anticipated film, Babylon, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, is here. The movie is being billed as an “original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles."

Babylon will tell “a tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.” The trailer is loaded with quick cuts, flashing lights, partying, drugs, violence, and more debauchery.



As for the rest of the cast, the film will feature Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, P.J. Byrne, Lukas Haas, Olivia Hamilton, Tobey Maguire, Max Minghella, Rory Scovel, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Jeff Garlin, Eric Roberts, Ethan Suplee, Samara Weaving, and Olivia Wilde.

Chazelle is best known for his films La La Land, which gave him a Best Picture nomination, as well as Whiplash, First Man, and more. At age 32, he became the youngest person to win the Academy Award for Best Director. He's also ventured into television with the eight-episode Netflix miniseries, The Eddy, which was released in 2020.

Babylon is scheduled to hit select theatres on December 25, 2022, before launching everywhere on January 6, 2023.

Check out the new trailer for Babylon below.

