Damian Lillard proved himself as one of the best point guards in the league this season and away from the court, it is safe to say that he is the best rapper, period, in the league. It may be a bold statement but when you actually listen to his music, you would understand why someone would say such a thing. For the better part of a decade now, Lillard has been putting out music under the name Dame D.O.L.L.A and this upcoming Friday, he is dropping a brand new album. Fans are excited about this latest release and as you can expect, so are his teammates. CJ McCollum recently took to Twitter where he boasted about having early access to the project. He also said it was some of Dame's "best work" yet.

It will be interesting to see the energy Lillard comes with this time around. His previous two projects came from a humble perspective where he could introduce fans to his sound and his background. Now that he has signed a 4-year, $196 million max extension, there's a possibility we could see some more braggadocious bars throughout the album.

If you're a fan of Lillard and Dame D.O.L.L.A, Friday can't come soon enough.