Throughout the summer, there were various rumors floating around in regards to Damian Lillard's future with the Portland Trail Blazers. Beat reporters for the team were trying to make it seem like Lillard had one foot out the door already, although this turned out to be false. Lillard has always had an allegiance to the Blazers, and none of that changed throughout the offseason.

Now, with the season starting in just a couple of weeks, there are more reports coming from the Blazers in regards to Lillard's plans. According to The Athletic, Lillard does not want a trade, and that he is determined to turn this team into a contender in the Western Conference. As the report also states, things could change fast, as this will be a huge year to determine whether or not it makes sense for Lillard to stay with the franchise.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Per The Athletic:

"But that deal isn’t happening for a number of reasons, chief among them the fact that Lillard — for now — has backed off quite a bit when it comes to his desire to be elsewhere. As our esteemed Blazers beat writer, Jason Quick, wrote recently, Lillard is focused on “going out on his shield” and trying yet again to take the Blazers to that elusive next level. His stance could certainly change if the Blazers get off to a bad start, but sources say Lillard wants to see how this early season goes while giving first-year coach Chauncey Billups a genuine shot at success along the way."

Damian Lillard is one of the best point guards in the league, and losing him would be disastrous for the Blazers. Regardless, they have been unable to surround him with championship-winning talent, which could very well lead to his exodus if things don't get better fast.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

