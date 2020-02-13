Damian Lillard went down with a groin injury last night and it was revealed that he would have to miss a couple of weeks. This, of course, means he will be missing the All-Star game which is certainly a big disappointment for him. Earlier today, it was revealed that none other than Devin Booker would be replacing him on Team LeBron. Lillard's injury was made interesting by the fact that he was slated to perform on Saturday at the skills competition.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, Dame D.O.L.L.A. still plans to perform despite the injury. Dame has released three albums throughout his music career and this summer, he released his latest effort, Big D.O.L.L.A. Fans were looking forward to his performance so this news should come as a welcomed surprise for those who thought he would skip out on the festivities altogether.

Lillard's absence from the game itself will certainly be disappointing when you consider how potent he's been offensively over the last few weeks. Lillard has been putting up some incredible numbers and has singlehandedly stopped the Blazers from sinking deeper to the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

Surely, these next two weeks will provide him with a chance to rest and come back 100 percent as the team tries to make a playoff push.