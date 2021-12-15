Damian Lillard is one of the best point guards in the entire NBA right now, and as a result, he has been able to get himself a signature sneaker deal with Adidas. Lillard has been dropping shoes for about eight seasons now, and for the last few weeks, fans have been waiting on the Adidas Dame 8. Well, luckily for the fans out there, they got their wish as the shoe was officially unveiled in four new offerings.

With a Bounce Pro midsole and lightweight construction, this is definitely a great shoe to hoop in. As for the silhouette, the sneaker is in the same vein as previous Dame models, but with a few twists and turns. For instance, we have some pointed designs near the toe box, all while the word "Dame" is written on the side. The first colorway is a purple and gold number called "4th Qtr K.O." and it will be the only colorway released in 2021.

For those who want to cop it, you will be able to do so as of Sunday, December 19th for a price of $120 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Adidas

