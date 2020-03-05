Portland Trail Blazers All Star Damian Lillard recently linked up with fellow Adidas brand ambassador Pusha T for a two-pack of Adidas Dame 6 collabs. The first colorway launched as part of Adidas Basketball's All Star collection this Friday, February 14th, while the second is reportedly on track to drop later this month.

As it turns out, the duo actually created a third Dame 6 - but that pair will be reserved for their family and friends. Lillard laced up the exclusive colorway in his return to the court on Wednesday night, and he took to instagram on Thursday to give fans a closer look at the "Friends & Family" Pusha T collab.

Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images

The 29-year old guard put up 22 points with 5 assist and four rebounds in the 125-104 win over Washington, as the Blazers improved to 28-35 for the season. As it stands, Dame and co. are still 3.5 games back of the eighth seed Memphis Grizzlies.

Although the cream-based "Friends & Family" Dame 6 collab won't be hitting retailers, the second Pusha T x Adidas Dame 6 will reportedly be available at select Adidas Consortium boutiques sometime later this month. Take a look at that upcoming colorway in the IG post embedded below.