Damian Lillard Unveils Adidas Dame 7 In NBA 2K21

Damian Lillard had himself an amazing NBA bubble campaign as he led his Portland Trail Blazers to a playoff birth despite the fact the team was having a hard time for the vast majority of the season. Unfortunately for the Blazers, they were knocked out of the postseason in just five games at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, however, Lillard is back home and is starting to promote NBA 2K21 which he just so happens to be on the cover of.

The game dropped today and if you've been paying attention, then you would probably notice that Lillard is sporting some new footwear in the game. In fact, he is now wearing a pair of the Adidas Dame 7 in the "I Am My Own Fan" offering. The Dame 7 has yet to be released and early teasers were simply rumors. With this latest in-game Easter Egg, it is clear that the Dame 7 resembles the early images and that it will be on the way soon.

As far as an official release date for the Adidas Dame 7, one has yet to be announced, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas