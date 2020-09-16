After taking a commanding series lead against the Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Clippers stunningly lost three straight games to lose the series, being clowned all over social media for their failed playoff run.

Given the fact that Patrick Beverly trash-talked the life out of Portland when they were bounced out of the bubble, trolling Damian Lillard with his "Cancun on 3" comment on Instagram, it was only right for things to come full circle last night with members of the Blazers coming for Pat Bev.

"@patbev21 I guess I should extend this Cancun invite since I haven’t made my arrangements yet," wrote Damian Lillard in a tweet following the Clippers' loss.

The jokes continued with CJ McCollum stepping in, asking Dame if he had another villa available in Mexico and voicing his own thoughts on the Clippers' loss.

"I wonder if they packed before the game," wrote CJ on Twitter. "If they fly private they can get into Mexico for sure. Should probably get the big jet. My last tweet before I finish this glass. They did vote they ain’t wanna play no more. . . But I didn’t think they was gonna go out like that."

With the Clippers losing, the Denver Nuggets are going on to face the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals, which many are predicting the Lakers will win.

