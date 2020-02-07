We already knew that Damian Lillard was headed to Chicago for the NBA All Star Weekend, but what we didn't know was that Dame D.O.L.L.A would be making the trip as well. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Portland Trail Blazers All Star will show off his rap skills during a musical performance on All Star Saturday night.

Lillard just his most recent album "BIG D.O.L.L.A" back in August, just prior to his on-mic "beef" with NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal. It remains to be seen if he'll be joined by any special guests during his performance but we'll find out soon enough as All Star Saturday Night will take place at the United Center in Chicago on February 15th.

In addition to this musical performance, Dame has also committed to compete in the 3-Point Contest against defending champion Joe Harris (Nets), Davis Bertans (Wizards), Devonte Graham (Hornets), Buddy Hield (Kings), Zach LaVine (Bulls), Duncan Robinson (Heat) and Trae Young (Hawks).

Other events include the Skills Challenge, featuring defending champ Spencer Dinwiddie (Nets), Bam Adebayo (Heat), Patrick Beverley (Clippers), Khris Middleton (Bucks), Domantas Sabonis (Pacers), Jayson Tatum (Celtics), Pascal Siakam (Raptors) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder).

The night will conclude with Dwight Howard, Aaron Gordon, Derrick Jones Jr. and Pat Connaughton competing in the Slam Dunk Contest.