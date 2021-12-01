Damian Lillard is one of the best point guards in the entire NBA, and he is instrumental to the success of the Portland Trail Blazers, who have always struggled whenever he isn't in the lineup. This season has been one of trial and error for the Blazers who are constantly trying to figure out which lineups are the best. Head coach Chauncey Billups has a lot to figure out right now and moving forward, it seems as though the Blazers will have to deal with some added adversity.

Over the last few weeks, Lillard has complained of an abdominal issue that has plagued him for quite some time now. Now, Lillard is taking an extra step in regards to this injury, as he will officially take some time away from the team.

According to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic Lillard will miss at least 10 days of action as he has been diagnosed with abdominal tendinopathy. This certainly explains his abdominal issues, and hopefully, for Lillard, this change will allow him to get the rest he needs in order to come back better than ever before.

A lot of players have been getting some injuries as of late, and it's been a bit hard to explain. Of course, over the course of an 82-game season, things like this are bound to happen.

