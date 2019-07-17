Every year, 2K Games comes out with a new NBA video game and this past week, they revealed the player ratings for NBA 2K20. As you would expect, players like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Kawhi Leonard have the highest ratings in the game, while players like Steph Curry, Kyrie Irving, and Anthony Davis are a part of the top 10. Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers is one of the players in the top 10 and this year, he has an overall rating of 92. Last season, he was rated 90 so 2020 is a year of improvement for the star. Regardless, he's still not all that impressed with how he's being perceived by the game's developers.

In an interview with nba.com, Lillard spoke about his rating and explained how he's not too concerned about it, even though it's clear he feels like he should be a little higher.

"It's fine, I never really cared," said Lillard. "I don't understand why people get mad about what the rating is. A lot of people that come up with the game, they probably can't even shoot."

Essentially, Lillard is questioning the basketball prowess of those who are developing the game which if we're being honest, is pretty fair. It would be interesting to see a coder try and take on Lillard one-on-one.