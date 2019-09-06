If you've been paying attention to the NFL over the past few weeks than you know all about Antonio Brown and his ridiculous antics that have led to a lot of frustration within the Oakland Raider organization. The wide receiver filed numerous helmet grievances and was even fined for missing practices. After an altercation with general manager Mike Mayock, the superstar was sent home and now the team is threatening a suspension. It's an incredibly bizarre story that Raiders fans are starting to get sick of.

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is someone who feels particularly close to all of this thanks to his allegiances to the Raiders. He even has a tattoo of the team's logo and is a bit of super fan. During an interview with TMZ, Lillard was asked about Brown and what he thought about the whole situation. As Lillard explained, he thinks it will all wash over and if it doesn't, he'll need to take drastic measures.