Damian Lillard is among the select few in NBA history who also have a rap career that is separate from their life out on the court. So far, Lillard has put out three albums and he continues to drop new music for his fans. Throughout his career, Lillard has thrown shots at the likes of Shaq and even Marvin Bagley of the Sacramento Kings. These diss tracks always seem to get a whole lot of traction, and now, it seems like he is gearing up for a brand new war.

Taking to Twitter today, Lillard announced that he was in the studio and was working on a brand new diss track that would be coming out very soon. In fact, Lillard refused to say who it was about and asked his fans to try and guess. Needless to say, the song is shrouded in mystery.

Considering Lillard hasn't been in any drama as of late, it's hard to imagine who this diss track might be about, Regardless, it's going to be very interesting when it drops as we will certainly know more in the not-so-distant future.

Keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you the diss track once it arrives.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images