Over the last month or so, there have been various rumors coming out of Portland stating that Damian Lillard might as for a trade out of the city. While Lillard has remained loyal to Portland, they have failed to provide him with a solid supporting cast and it would only make sense that he would want to explore some opportunities elsewhere. In fact, Lillard is now being linked to teams like the Sixers, Lakers, and even the Knicks, although it's a bit premature to envision him in a new jersey.

Today, Lillard was training with Team USA ahead of the Olympic Games when he was asked by reporters about whether or not he does, indeed, want out of Portland. That's when Lillard explained how he never uttered those words once and that all reports are simply unfounded rumors.

"There's a lot of things being said and words being put in my mouth -- and I haven't said anything," Lillard explained. The Blazers superstar has always been adamant about never running from the grind, regardless of how tough it might get. It's a mentality that has led to a lot of admiration for Lillard, however, some fans think he should just leave and get a title.

His situation should prove to be interesting throughout the offseason, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from around the NBA.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images