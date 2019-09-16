Damian Lillard is one of the best point guards in the entire NBA and as it turns out, he is also an exceptional rapper who goes by the name Dame D.O.L.L.A. Just last month, Lillard dropped his third album titled Big D.O.L.L.A. and we had the pleasure of interviewing him about his project. Having said that, it's clear Lillard isn't done rapping just yet as earlier today, he dropped a brand new freestyle on his SoundCloud called "End Of Summer."

The freestyle acts as the perfect companion for the start of training camp as now, everyone in the league is locking themselves in for the long season ahead. During the freestyle, Dame talks about his rise to stardom in the league and his humble beginnings. He also talks about some of his off-court success and how people are trying to test his abilities on the mic. Perhaps the most notable person to test Dame was Sacramento Kings star, Marvin Bagley. The two sent diss tracks at each other and on this new freestyle, Dame gets in a subtle dig.

If you're interested in the brand new track, you can listen to the whole thing below. Let us know in the comments what you think.