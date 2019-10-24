Damian Lillard had a phenomenal season last year as he brought the Portland Trail Blazers all the way to the Western Conference Finals. The superstar point guard has cemented himself as one of the best players at his position in the entire league and heading into this season, there are a lot of expectations for the Trail Blazers to do big things. Last night, the team played its first game against the Denver Nuggets and despite Dame's 32-point performance, the Blazers lost 108-100.

Perhaps the biggest highlight from the game came in the first quarter when Lillard made a spin move on Mason Plumlee that had him on the ground like a fish out of water. Lillard drove to the basket and threw down a big dunk that had fans in the arena going nuts.

Over the last year or so, Lillard has proven himself to be quite the demoralizing figure whenever he makes plays like this. In the playoffs last year, he singlehandedly destroyed the Oklahoma City Thunder who ended up blowing up their whole roster in the offseason.

As the season moves on, we hope to see even more highlights like this from Lillard and other players throughout the league. We're sure Plumlee is still reeling from that spin.