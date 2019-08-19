Portland Trail Blazers All NBA point guard Damian Lillard has proven that he has skills on the mic to match his talents on the court, and he believes that his time in the studio actually helps sharpen his basketball abilities. According to Lillard, the balance between his passion for making music and his basketball training has been the key to his success and development in the league.

The 29-year old star shared the following on twitter Monday morning: "Since I started putting out music and taking it seriously I have been better as a player. It’s balance. I don’t broadcast my training or have pick up game highlights that y’all love... but when the real thing comes we see who was doing what when the cameras were off! GoodMorning"

Lillard, who recently released his third album, "BIG D.O.L.L.A," averaged 25.8 points, 6.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game last season, while leading the Blazers to the Western Conference Finals and earning All-NBA Second Team honors. He recently inked a four-year, $198 million supermax contract with the Blazers, which will keep him in Portland through the 2024-25 season.

