Damian Lillard is easily one of the best point guards in the NBA. He made it to the NBA’s top 75 team and every single season, he proves to be one of the best clutch shooters who has a ton of range. After all, they don’t call him “logo Lillard” for nothing.

Unfortunately, Lillard has not had a ton of playoff success. He made it to the Western Conference Finals once, but he got swept by the Warriors. As a result, fans have questioned Dame’s credentials, and there are some fans who don’t think too highly of him. For instance, there is now a meme of Lillard making the rounds online that showcases his lack of awards.

As you can see down below, Dame saw this meme and decided to comment on it. Clearly, he has a good sense of humor and doesn't mind making fun of himself.

At one point, a fan reminded Lillard that he actually made it to the WCF just a few years ago, however, Lillard continued being his sarcastic self as he said "I don't think I've done anything.

Many fans have urged Lillard to move on from the Blazers, but that probably won't happen anytime soon. In the meantime, Lillard will continue to engage with these fans on social media.