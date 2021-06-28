Damian Lillard has been extremely loyal to the Portland Trail Blazers over the years, even if the franchise hasn't given him the proper players to be successful. Lillard has always been about the grind, although over the last few days, it appears he has been contemplating whether or not the grind is really worth it. In fact, this contemplation comes after the hiring of Chauncey Billups, who is being scrutinized due to a past rape allegation.

Since Billups' hiring, fans have been going after Lillard and his alleged involvement in the hire. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, Lillard isn't happy with the way the fans are treating him right now and it is making him reconsider whether or not he actually wants to stay with a team like the Blazers.

Ever since the news broke, Twitter has been in a state of calamity as various NBA fans have been waiting for the day that Lillard would leave Portland. Of course, there is no guarantee that he forces a trade, although fans are already fantasizing about where he could land over the coming months. Lakers fans are convinced Lillard will join the team, while various other fans believe Philadelphia or the Knicks have the best chance at landing the superstar point guard.

Either way, the coming months will be very interesting, and if Lillard does get dealt, it will shake up the league for years to come. You can check out some of the reactions to the news, below.