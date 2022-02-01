Damian Lillard is one of the best point guards in the entire NBA, although, for his entire career, he has been stuck on a team that hasn't really won anything. What is interesting about this is the fact that Lillard seems perfectly fine with his predicament, and he has no real desire to change it. Lillard is all about "the grind," and he believes that players should remain with the teams that drafted them. His loyalty is impressive, however, it hasn't won him a lot of playoff success.

Now, Lillard is heading into an offseason where he can either demand a trade or take an extension with the Blazers. According to a brand new report from Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, it would appear as though Lillard is most likely going to remain in Portland, and his extension will be worth a whopping $100 million over two years.

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Per Pincus:

“Harden is the most likely target given his previous relationship with Morey. There’s no sense yet that Beal will leave the Washington Wizards or that the Oklahoma City Thunder or Boston Celtics will deal Gilgeous-Alexander or Brown. Most teams expect the Trail Blazers to extend Lillard for another couple of seasons at roughly $100 million, but if that goes south, the New York Knicks may be his next destination over the Sixers.”

It is interesting, however, that Lillard is interested in the Knicks if he were to move on. The Knicks are a franchise that has improved over the past couple of seasons, however, they have regressed a bit in this particular campaign.

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

