Steph Curry had a great season with the Golden State Warriors and while the team still has to get into the playoffs, many are debating whether or not Curry should be the MVP. He had to carry the Warriors on his back this season especially with the team dealing with so many injuries to key players. The only reason why the Warriors are in eighth right now is because of Curry's performances, and many believe that this is good enough to get him the coveted MVP award.

While speaking to The Athletic, fellow star and point guard Damian Lillard actually made a case against Curry. While Lillard acknowledges just how well Curry played, he also noted that Nikola Jokic was better and that you've got to give the award to the guy who is in a better playoff position. Dame even likened the debate to last season, when no one wanted to give him MVP because the Blazers were in eighth.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

“I think Steph has had a great season. Obviously, there has to be a conversation about him being in the conversation. But I don’t think he wins it. At the eight seed, I just don’t see how that works," Dame explained. "Last year, it was people like (ESPN’s) Stephen A. (Smith saying) ‘Man, I love what Dame is doing but he can’t be the MVP because they’re the eighth seed.’ You know what I’m saying? But last year, I averaged 30 points and eight assists on 46 (percent) from the field, 40 from the three-point line and 90 from free throw (it was actually 88.8). But last year, they’re like, ‘Man, we can’t consider him an MVP because they’re the eighth seed.’ And now it’s like it’s ok. For me, that’s the way that I’m looking at it”

As of right now, it is looking more and more likely that the MVP will go to Jokic although a lot can change between now and the vote. Regardless, Curry played phenomenally well this season and no one is going to dispute that.

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

[Via]