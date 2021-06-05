Damian Lillard has been the main reason why the Portland Trail Blazers are relevant right now. Simply put, Lillard is a superstar and he has committed himself to stay with a small market team, which is definitely a noble cause. Unfortunately, Lillard has had limited playoff success over the past few years, and it is easy to see why. The team around him simply isn't good enough and no matter how many 50-point games Lillard has, it will simply never be enough.

Last night, the Blazers announced that they had parted ways with their longtime head coach Terry Stotts. While Lillard was a fan of Stotts, he understands more than anyone that sometimes, a change is necessary. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, Lillard already has a preference when it comes to the team's next head coach, and that man just so happens to be Jason Kidd.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Kidd is currently an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Lakers and it seems like a certainty at this point that he will be a head coach again next season. There are numerous job openings and the Blazers gig could prove to be the most attractive, especially when you consider how Kidd and Lillard are both all-time great point guards.

It remains to be seen who will get the Blazers job, although if you're Portland, it would behoove you to make the move your superstar wants.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

