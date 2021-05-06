Damian Lillard is one of the best players in the NBA and when you look back on the last few seasons, it's clear that he is a huge reason for the success of the Portland Trail Blazers. As a top-five point guard in the entire NBA, Lillard is certainly qualified to speak on the talents of his peers and whenever he is being interviewed, it feels like he is being asked to evaluate the NBA's large talent pool.

During a recent appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, that's exactly what went down as Patrick asked Lillard to name the best player in the NBA. This is certainly a tough question although Lillard ended up making the case for Kevin Durant.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

"I think KD healthy could very well be the best player in the NBA. I mean, nobody can guard him," Lillard said. "If he's healthy, he's shooting threes off the dribble; he's pulling up off the dribble; he's posting up. He can get to the rim. You can't block his shot. The way he handles the ball, the way he moves at that size, who are you going to put on him? When healthy, I think at this moment, he could very well be the best player in the league."

Durant has been injured quite a bit this season although with the playoffs quickly approaching, he will have an opportunity to show everyone just how far he can take this Nets team. If they end up winning a title, perhaps KD will end up with that best player crown.