Portland Trail Blazers All Star Damian Lillard has teamed up with fellow Adidas brand ambassador Pusha T for a two-pack of Adidas Dame 6 collabs. The first colorway will be releasing as part of Adidas Basketball's All Star collection this Friday, February 14th, while the second will be launching some time in March.

According to Dame himself, that second collaboration will be much more exclusive then initial drop, only available at a few Adidas Consortium boutiques. Take a look at the first images in the IG post embedded below.

The Adidas Dame 6 x Pusha T releasing this Friday comes equipped with an eye-catching split design, highlighted by light blue and orange accents throughout. Additional attributes include mixtape-inspired "Side 1" and "Side 2" detailing on the heel, "I Am My Own Fan" etched on the Lightstrike cushioning, and a "sign here" tab on the toe box that allows wearers to customizer their pair.

Take a closer look at the first collab below, and stay tuned for more details on the limited colorway releasing next month.

