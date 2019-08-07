Portland Trail Blazers All Star point guard Damian Lillard has revealed that his third album, "BIG D.O.L.L.A," will be available later this week - and it will include a track titled, "Sorry," featuring Lil Wayne.

Dame took to social media on Wednesday to announce that the 10-track album will drop this Friday, August 9, on all platforms.

Lillard has had quite a busy off-season thus far, which included a rap battle with Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III and filming for Space Jam 2. Speaking of the latter, Dame recently described some details of how it all went down on set, including how he had to shave his facial hair for the role.

"It's significant," says Lillard, according to Casey Holdahl. "It's not a cameo." "That was different," said Lillard of shooting the movie, per Holdahl. "You all know I've always had a babyface, so this season I grew a beard out, it took me like six months to grow it. I show up on the set, they make me shave it off for the animation. That's why I look like this now. It was bare-faced for the animation, 15-hour days, showing up on the set at 6 a.m., leaving at 9 p.m. It was long."

In addition to his off-court endeavors, Lillard also inked a four-year, $198 million supermax contract with the Blazers, which will keep him in Portland through the 2024-25 season.

Last season, the 29-year old averaged 25.8 points, 6.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game, while leading the Blazers to the Western Conference Finals and earning All-NBA Second Team honors.