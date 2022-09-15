Damian Lillard has been very adamant about the "grind" and how he plans to never run from it. He is dead set on showing the world that he is committed to winning, and he will do everything in his power to make the Blazers a contender. Unfortunately, Lillard hasn't always had the support of the front office, but even with that being the case, the Blazers point guard has always remained loyal to the franchise that drafted him.

Recently, Lillard spoke to Dave Pasch of ESPN about his time in Portland and how he feels about his future with the franchise. Lillard noted that he will always play for the Blazers and that when it comes to winning, he feels like it will happen naturally. He believes the right moves are being made and that with patience, winning will eventually come.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

“Yes, I do (plan on being a Blazer for life),” Lillard said. “Now, everybody else might say ‘There’s no way the Blazers will ever win. They need to do this, they need to do that.’ But that’s just not how I feel about the situation. I feel like we’ll have a chance to win, I feel like that moment is going to come, I feel like that opportunity is going to come. And that’s that. [...] This loyalty that they’re talking about is ultimately to who I am as a person. I’m being loyal to who I am and not getting beside myself because I’m somebody that, I believe what I believe. I think I can get it done."

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

While the Blazers might not be a playoff team this year, Lillard will still put up solid numbers and showcase his raw talent. Hopefully, the team can finally give him the roster he deserves.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the NBA.

