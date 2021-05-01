Damian Lillard is one of the best point guards in the entire league and over the years, he has made it abundantly clear that he does not want to be a part of a Superteam that was crafted out of thin air. Instead, Lillard is deadset on crafting a legacy in Portland which is where he was drafted. Despite this, Lillard is still included in trade rumors, which is exactly what happened this past week after a post-game interview.

Yahoo! Sports' Chris Haynes wrote a piece claiming that Lillard could be traded if things don't work out, which prompted reporters to ask Dame about the article in question. Of course, Haynes and Lillard are close which is what led to all of the speculation. As Lillard noted, he had nothing to do with the piece.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

“I took it for what it was,’’ Lillard said. “That’s [Haynes’] thoughts. I was kind of — what word should I use – not irritated with him because he’s a writer and that’s what he does. But I know because of our relationship people would assume I was tied to the story. That was the only thing that bothered me about it.’’

When you're a superstar in the NBA, everyone is going to speculate on where you may go, so this latest rumor shouldn't be a surprise. For now, however, it doesn't seem like Lillard is going anywhere, anytime soon.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

