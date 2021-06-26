Chauncey Billups was recently hired to become the next head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers and while many like the hiring, it has come with some controversy. Back in the 90s when Billups started his career with the Boston Celtics, he and his teammate Ron Mercer were accused of rape and sexual assault. While the allegation was eventually settled, many felt as though it should have disqualified Billups as a candidate. The same was said about Jason Kidd, who had been accused of assault in the past.

Today, a Toronto Raptors fan decided to come at Damian Lillard over the hiring, saying that Dame shouldn't have propped Billups up in the first place. Lillard saw the tweet and replied noting that in the late 90s, he was simply too young to even know about the Billups allegations. Dame also said he doesn't condone the alleged actions although, at the end of the day, Billups' hiring was not his doing.

"Really? I was asked what coaches I like of the names I “heard” and I named them," Lillard said. "Sorry I wasn’t aware of their history I didn’t read the news when I was 7/8yrs old. I don’t support Those things … but if this the route y’all wana come at me… say less."

The fan tried to come at Lillard again although the Blazers star quickly put an end to that. Needless to say, some fans are trying to make Lillard the scapegoat for something that isn't his fault, nor his decision.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images