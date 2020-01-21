There are some players in the NBA who can take over a game almost at will. Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers is one of those players. On Monday night, Lillard led his team to a 129-124 victory over the bottom-dwelling Golden State Warriors. This was a huge game for the Blazers as they have been struggling quite a bit as of late. Lillard's team was down for most of the game although he was able to score a career-high 61 points to secure the victory.

Lillard's statline was quite impressive as he also finished with 10 rebounds and 7 assists. His point total was a record for any Blazers player although he had the previous record so it only makes sense that he would top himself.

After the game, Lillard spoke to TNT about the win and how his performance was necessary for the team to get the win. Had Lillard not gone off like that, it's clear as day that the Warriors would have won.

“It was an opportunity to have a new career-high and to make right for the one where I missed the free throws a couple years ago,” Lillard said. “Just clinching the game, I felt like I had a great performance in a game that we needed to win, which is the most important thing.”

With the win, the Blazers are now 10th in the Western Conference with a record of 19-26.