Following a chippy end to their matchup Saturday, Damian Lillard, Paul George, and Patrick Beverley have now traded shots on Instagram. The Clippers players initially taunted Lillard as he missed two crucial during the Trail Blazers' loss.

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

"They know what I do. [Patrick Beverley] saw it 1st hand when I was a 2nd-year player and he was in Houston. I’m sure he has a great memory of that. I sent him home before at the end of a game," Lillard said after the game. "Paul George just got sent home by me last year in the playoffs. So, they know. The reason they react like that is because of what they expect from me, which is a sign of respect. It shows what I've done at a high clip more times than not. I'm not offended by it."

Afterward, George responded on Instagram saying, “And you getting sent home this year. Respect.”

Lillard then replied, “Keep switching teams … running from the grind. You boys is chumps.”

“Cancun on 3,” Beverley butted in.

“Respect that too in my stint with my first team I had more success ... Dame time running out g," George said.

The Trail Blazers are currently one game out of the 8-seed.

[Via]