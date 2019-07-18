Portland Trail Blazers All Star Damian Lillard delivered one of the greatest game winners in NBA Playoff history this past season, when he drilled a 40-foot dagger in front of the hometown fans to eliminate the OKC Thunder in Game 5 of the first round.

The image of Lillard calmly waving goodbye to the Thunder players and coaches while the crowd at the Moda Center went absolutely berserk won't soon be forgotten. Dame's shot ultimately sent the Thunder into a complete rebuild, as the team traded away All Stars Paul George and Russell Westbrook.

During a recent interview with Sports Business Radio, Lillard touched on that epic, series-clinching, game-winner. Says Dame, “What can I say? That was for Seattle."

Obviously, Lillard is referring to how the beloved Seattle Supersonics franchise was picked up and moved to Oklahoma City in 2008. Sonics fans, as well as NBA fans in general, are still pleading with the NBA to bring a team back to the Emerald City but they can all take solace in knowing that Dame has dedicated his Game 5 dagger to their fanbase.