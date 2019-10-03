Damian Lillard has been a busy man over the last few weeks and by the end of the month, he will be back on the court putting up buckets for the Portland Trail Blazers. Lillard has cemented himself as one of the best point guards in the NBA and as we head into this season, there are some high expectations being placed on him and his team. '

Thanks to his play out on the court, Lillard has been able to secure plenty of endorsement deals, including a sneaker partnership with Adidas. Dame is one of the few players in the NBA with his very own signature shoe and fans have been patiently waiting for the unveiling of the Adidas Dame 6. Today, fans finally got a glimpse of the shoe as he wore it during the training camp. The colorway in the post below is being called "ruthless" and features a black base with neon green and pink accents.

There will certainly be more colorways of this shoe to service over the next few weeks and months as the official release date approaches. There is no word on when these will drop but stay tuned as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news.