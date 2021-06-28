Yesterday, a bombshell report came out of Portland as Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports revealed that Damian Lillard is unhappy with the Blazers and could request a trade soon. This all happened following the hiring of Chauncey Billups who is now being criticized for his past rape allegation. There are some fans who believe Lillard should have spoken out against the hiring and that he actually had a small hand in it all. Lillard isn't too happy with these remarks, and a select group of fans could be the reason why he leaves the city.

Recently, a fan on Twitter wrote to Lillard saying "Real fans love you here in #RipCity, It's only the frauds and fake ones trying to steer you away." Lillard actually liked the tweet, which is clearly a message that he understands that it's mostly just a fringe group of people that want to direct blame on to him.

Regardless, Lillard has seen little playoff success with the Blazers and it mostly has to do with the fact that he doesn't have a good enough group around him. The Blazers have failed to give him a solid group of teammates and in the end, it has led to a potential standoff in which Lillard has a ton of leverage.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images