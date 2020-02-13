Portland Trail Blazers All Star point guard Damian Lillard will be unable to compete in the 3-Point Contest on Saturday nor Sunday's NBA All Star Game due to a right groin strain he suffered in a 101-104 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. As a result, the league will have to find a sharpshooter to replace him on All Star Saturday night, as well as a reserve from the Western Conference to join Team LeBron.

Following Wednesday night's defeat, Lillard said he hopes that someone like Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker is named as his replacement.

Says Lillard (H/T CBS Sports):

"I'll still be there and be a part of it, but I'm not going to be able to play. Hopefully somebody that should have been there but didn't make it [will take my place]. Unfortunately I had to be the fall guy, but hopefully Devin Booker or somebody like that will get the spot… I don't think it makes sense to try to force myself to be out there doing stuff just so I can't miss out on it. I've been there, I've done it all before, and I'm sure I'll have more opportunities to do it. I want to make sure that I'm healthy so when the break is over I'm rested and I've done all that I can do to be ready as soon as possible."

Booker, who has never been voted to the All Star team, is having a stellar year thus far, averaging a career-best 28.7 points to go along with 6.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per night. If there is any player in the West who truly deserves to replace Lillard on Team LeBron, the Phoenix Suns superstar seems like the obvious choice.

