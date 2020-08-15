Everyone knew heading into the NBA bubble that numerous players would be on a mission to give their teams a fighting chance to make the postseason. Of course, it was never going to be easy, but some players made it seem otherwise. One of those players was none other than Damian Lillard who helped secure his Portland Trail Blazers a spot in the play-in round as the eighth seed. In fact, his herculean efforts were so massive that the NBA dubbed him the NBA Bubble MVP.

As for Best Coach Of The Bubble, that award went to Monty Williams of the Phoenix Suns who were able to secure an 8-0 record, while just barely being eliminated from playoff contention. The league also created two NBA All-Bubble teams. The first team stars Lillard, Devin Booker, TJ Warren, Luka Doncic, and James Harden. Meanwhile, the second team contains the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kristaps Porzingis, Kawhi Leonard, Michael Porter Jr, and Caris LeVert.

These are all phenomenal choices as all 10 of these players were lights out for their respective teams. Some fans are disappointed that Booker didn't win Bubble MVP although it was always a foregone conclusion that you would need to qualify for at least a play-in game to get in.

