Kyrie Irving has been in the media quite a bit as of late thanks to his distaste for the, you guessed it...media. This whole saga started last weekend as Kyrie opted to avoid Nets media day and instead, released a well-crafted statement in which he laid out his intentions for this season. Over the past few years, Kyrie has grown tired of the media and their narratives against him, so his recent actions shouldn't come as much of a surprise. However, just a couple of days ago, Kyrie called the media "pawns" which led to quite a bit of backlash on social media.

Last night, Irving was on Instagram live where he could be seen meditating, all while speaking to his fans. Damian Lillard decided to crash the live session and promptly roasted Irving for his lack of media appearances. In the tweets below, Lillard could be seen saying “Sir please do your media" and "Ky bra do your media sessions."

As you can imagine, fans immediately saw these comments and screenshotted them so they could be posted to places like Twitter. During quarantine, fans are looking for any sort of entertainment they can get, and one NBA star roasting another is certainly a part of that.

Irving didn't respond to Lillard directly although later on in the live, Kyrie noted that he would be down to make music with the Trail Blazers star. As the season progresses, it will be interesting to see whether or not Irving has a change of heart with the media, or if he will continue to be fined.

Al Bello/Getty Images