As the NBA season approaches faster and faster, it becomes crunch time for those without any contracts and who want to get one before the campaign starts. One of the players that fans want to see in an NBA uniform sooner than later is none other than Carmelo Anthony who is reportedly interested in playing with the Brooklyn Nets. There are a ton of teams that could use his scoring touch but as it stands, nobody is willing to take the chance on him.

During a recent appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast, Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers spoke about Carmelo and how over the past two years, he's tried to recruit him to the Blazers. Each time, Melo has passed up the team in order to join the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets, respectively. As Melo claims in the video below, it doesn't seem like Melo will ever be a part of the team, whether because of Anthony himself or the Blazers front office.

While Melo's name was never really being thrown around when it comes to the Trail Blazers, it is interesting to see Lillard comment on this so openly. It's clear he has a ton of pull when it comes to the Blazers but sometimes, the business of basketball can take the reigns on a lot of key issues.

Stay tuned for updates on Melo and where he signs if and when it should happen.