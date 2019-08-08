Damian Lillard also goes by the name Dame D.O.L.L.A when it comes to rap his career and on Friday, he will be dropping his third project called Big D.O.L.L.A. Lillard officially announced the name and release date of the project yesterday, while also revealing that Lil Wayne would have a significant feature on the album. Fans are excited to finally hear what Dame has been working on and today, he hopped on Bleacher Report's IG story to answer fan questions related to his music. At one point, Lillard showed off his freestyling skills by rapping along to the beat of Lil Nas X's hit song, "Old Town Road."

The whole clip seemed to be pretty spontaneous and at the end of the day, Dame was just having some fun with the fans who tuned in. It's clear that Lillard is passionate about his rap career and if you've heard his previous two projects, there is no denying his talent.

It will be interesting to see how Big D.O.L.L.A turns out, especially when you consider that he's calling this his best work yet. The album will be dropping on Lillard's independent label, Front Page Music, so look out for that when it officially releases.