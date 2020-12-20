Bay Area residents were in for a treat last night as E-40 and Too Short engaged in a "Verzuz" battle for the ages. Both rappers are Bay Area legends and they helped put on a show that represented a region that is sometimes underappreciated in hip-hop. E-40 and Too Short both delivered some strong showings in terms of their respective catalogs and by the end of it all, no one could come to a consensus on who actually won.

Numerous NBA players enjoyed the battle, including Oakland's own Damian Lillard who made sure to watch the event from the comfort of his living room. In the clips below, Lillard even got himself a wig which he proudly rocked while hilariously dancing around his room. It made for a funny sight and fans were certainly digging Lillard's enthusiasm.

Lillard wasn't the only NBA player invested in the battle as Steph Curry dressed up like E-40 just so he could replicate his dance moves. Needless to say, the battle was a huge success that had many in the Bay Area feeling nostalgic for all of their legends.

It's not every day the Bay Area gets the spotlight in such a way, so it was dope to see it all come together.

Abbie Parr/Getty Images