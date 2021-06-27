Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard could request a trade, after the team faced backlash for their expected hire of Chauncey Billups to fill their head coach vacancy, as well as growing doubt in the front office's ability to build a championship-contending roster, according to a new report from Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

Haynes announced on Twitter, Sunday, that he had been informed by league sources that "the backlash from Portland Trail Blazers’ coaching search and his concerns over whether a championship contender can be built have become major factors that could force Damian Lillard to request out."



Lillard was personally the victim of the team's hiring blunder when fans attacked him on Twitter this week regarding Billups' past rape allegation.

"Really? I was asked what coaches I like of the names I 'heard' and I named them," Lillard responded to a fan criticizing his role in the hire. "Sorry I wasn’t aware of their history I didn’t read the news when I was 7/8yrs old. I don’t support Those things … but if this the route y’all wana come at me… say less."

Earlier in the offseason, Lillard made it clear that his preference was Jason Kidd, but the former NBA point guard opted out of the running.

