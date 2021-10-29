Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers are off to a respectable 2-2 start to the season. With the current makeup of the team in mind, it remains to be seen whether or not this Blazers team is truly good enough to make it to the playoffs in a stacked Western Conference. With that being said, Lillard is motivated to bring Portland a title, all while proving himself to be the best point guard in the world.

Unfortunately, Lillard's stats to start the season have been less than stellar, and if you are a fan of the superstar PG, you understand that he could be doing a lot better. As it stands, his three-point shooting has suffered as he has only hit 17 percent of his shots. Meanwhile, he is only averaging 17.7 points per game and he is doing this while shooting 33 percent from the field.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

His statline recently made its way to Twitter, which is something he didn't really appreciate. He immediately sniped the post from Hoop Central and said "What did the 9 years say to the 4 games? …" Clearly, Lillard is talking about his resume and how he has proven that he can do a lot better over the course of a season. Four games is barely a sample size and it is completely normal for players to get off to slow starts before picking things up later on down the line.

Lillard has always been a guy who takes pride in what he does, and when he sees some BS about him on the internet, he calls it out. While he may be off to a slow start, this probably isn't indicative of how he will play all season long.

