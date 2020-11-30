Damian Lillard has always seen himself as a massive Raiders fan despite the fact that they moved from his hometown of Oakland to Las Vegas. Like the loyal fan that he is, Lillard vowed to stay with the Raiders during this Las Vegas journey although as it stands, he might be revoking his fandom imminently. While this may seem like a harsh way to go about things, it makes a ton of sense when you realize the Raiders lost to the pitiful Atlanta Falcons on Sunday by a score of 43-6.

Throughout the game, Lillard was live-tweeting the Raiders' failures, and for the most part, it was a pretty devastating sight to behold. Lillard even had some strong criticisms for quarterback Derek Carr who threw perhaps one of the worst interceptions of the entire season, which just so happened to be returned for a pick-six.

Following the loss, the Raiders are now 6-5 on the season which means they are still technically in the playoff hunt. Unfortunately for Raiders fans, the AFC is stacked this season and there are numerous teams who are ready to take those final playoff spots. If the Raiders want to make the postseason, they will have to win out the rest of their games, which won't be an easy task.

As for Lillard, well, perhaps a playoff appearance can right the Raiders' wrongs.