In celebration of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog film, Adidas and Damian Lillard have created a special edition "Chasing Rings" colorway of his latest signature shoe - the Adidas Dame 6. The Sonic-inspired sneakers come equipped with a split design, featuring blue on the outer half as a tribute to the main character, while a red inner half serves as a nod to Knuckles the Echidna.

The kicks are also highlighted by the ultra lightweight Lightstrike cushioning, which makes its appearance in Dame's signature series for the first time.

Per Adidas:

“The silhouette embodies Dame’s multi-dimensional persona from both sides of the shoe. The outside speaks to Dame’s focus, while the interior peels back the layers to showcase the inner workings of the shoe and celebrates Dame’s ruthless mindset on the court.”

Adidas has not yet announced release details but it is believed that the Dame 6 "Chasing Rings" will be available sometime around February 14, when the Sonic The Hedgehog film hits theaters. Take a look at some additional photos in the IG post embedded below while we await the official announcement.