Patrick Beverley went on a tear yesterday while appearing on ESPN. He had smoke for one man and one man only. Of course, that person was none other than Chris Paul, who played horribly in Game 7 against the Dallas Mavericks. The Phoenix Suns were promptly eliminated from the playoffs, and it had Beverley calling CP3 an absolute fraud.

“CP can’t guard nobody man. Everybody in the NBA know that. ... He’s a cone. ... Give him the Ben Simmons slander," Beverley said.

These comments rubbed a lot of people the wrong way, including Matt Barnes who called out Pat Bev on NBA Today. Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard was also mad about the comments as he took to Twitter with his concerns. In his eyes, Pat Bev was acting like a weirdo who had no business offering up such brash takes.

"Bra on TV acting like his word law. Speaking on private convos and praying on mfs downfall," Dame wrote. "This weird behavior smh. I ain’t got a horse in the race."

It is clear that Beverley is polarizing, which is exactly what ESPN wants. Needless to say, you can expect him to have a fruitful career with the broadcasting network.